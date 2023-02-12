North Bend’s decision to cancel an intergovernmental agreement with the Coos County Airport District will have no impact on commercial air service to and from Southwestern Oregon Regional Airport.
That’s the message the airport district sent this week, with CCAD Executive Director Theresa Cook saying the district was expecting the move the North Bend City Council made.
“We’ll do what needs to be done to ensure that TSA Passenger callout coverage continues seamlessly,” Cook said. “The Coos County Airport District’s highest priority is that commercial air service continues uninterrupted because we understand its importance for business travelers and tourists, meeting individual medical needs, and community commerce on the South Coast.”
Cook explained local law enforcement is only needed in an unexpected emergency. TSA operates checkpoints to screen passengers when they are boarding a commercial flight.
The IGA between North Bend and the airport district only covered those rare occasions when a callout to law enforcement was necessary.
“Over the last five years, the airport has seen an average of four callouts to the North Bend Police Department per year from the TSA,” Cook said.
Despite cancelling the intergovernmental agreement, which required North Bend police to respond to any call within 15 minutes, North Bend Police Chief Gary McCullough said his department would continue to respond to any legitimate emergencies at the airport.
While briefing the city council, McCullough said North Bend will respond to an emergency call at the airport just as they would to any call in the city.
Thousands of passengers use the Southwest Oregon Regional Airport for safe, convenient, and efficient travel each year. TSA Passenger Screening occurs at all commercial airports, including the Southwest Oregon Regional Airport, which is one of only six in the state of Oregon.
United Airlines currently operates weekly flights to San Francisco. Direct, non-stop flights to Denver are scheduled to begin May 7 and run through September 27 on Sundays and Wednesdays.
