Airport Service

United Airlines offers flights to San Francisco, and beginning in March, to Denver from the airport in North Bend.

 Contributed photo

North Bend’s decision to cancel an intergovernmental agreement with the Coos County Airport District will have no impact on commercial air service to and from Southwestern Oregon Regional Airport.

That’s the message the airport district sent this week, with CCAD Executive Director Theresa Cook saying the district was expecting the move the North Bend City Council made.

Airport Service

A TSA checkpoint is seen at the Southwestern Oregon Regional Airport. TSA handles all passenger screenings for flights leaving the airport.


0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

Did you enjoy President Biden's State of the Union Address?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments