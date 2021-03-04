NORTH BEND ─ At the Southwest Oregon Regional Airport, construction on the new Airport Rescue and Firefighting Station is underway.
Also known as an ARF building, it is being funded through a $6.5 million from the Federal Aviation Administration and $150,000 from the Oregon Department of Aviation. The airport’s Executive Director Theresa Cook said the new construction is expected to be completed by the end of July.
“Then they should be moved in late August,” she said.
The airport’s Operations Manager Bob Hood said the structure will be 12,000 square feet and have four-bays, two of which are truck bays.
“The bays are larger than normal … than what you’d see in a city because the trucks are larger,” Cook said. “The trucks are taller because they have to reach into the aircraft and have spray nozzles on top to be able to puncture aircraft fuselage to get water in there.”
The new ARF building is replacing the airport’s 80-year-old structure which previously housed its firetrucks. The old building now sits empty, having been emptied when mold was discovered and “began showing its age,” Hood said.
Cook pointed out it was Rep. Peter DeFazio who helped secure the FAA grant which is funding the project. He is the chairman for the U.S. Transportation Committee and has been “very supportive” of the airport, Cook said.
“We’ve gotten a lot for this airport in the last 15 years with his assistance,” Cook said. “And I can’t wait to see (the new) building.”
