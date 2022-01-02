A controversial proposal to make changes at the Southwest Regional Airport in North Bend continues, but at a slower pace.
This after neighbors rankled by the prospect of cutting trees complained and by a request for cultural monitoring to identify artifacts dug up from land which was potentially part of the Coquille and Confederated Tribes of the Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw.
The Airport Authority is in the process of receiving a $2 million dollar grant from the Federal Aviation Administration to fence in and around the airport. It’s a project necessitated after the city of North Bend issued a map suggesting the area be used as a camp for unhoused residents, according to the airport’s Executive Director Theresa Cook.
“Once the map was out, people began coming. But this property doesn’t belong to the city. It’s still the FAA’s and we offer security and management. The city couldn’t establish a camp on the FAA’s property,” she said
So, Cook said, as part of their responsibility to secure the property, they decided to fence it. To do that meant cutting down trees to make room for the fence and to ensure the trees that remained were healthy and wouldn’t fall.
“We’re responsible, and some of these trees are too old or dead. If they fall and someone gets hurt, that’s on us,” she said.
The multi phased proposal was approved in August. A Request for Qualifications seeks contractors able to complete the work and clean up after. The deadline for responses to the RFQ is February 5.
According to the Airport Authority, the trees most likely won’t be removed until summer and of the 26 possible trees to be removed, it’s not yet clear how many will have to be felled. But the airport’s position has been that many of the trees have shallow roots, are old and some suffer from rot.
Cook says the Airport Authority does plan to replace some of the trees and also plans to take input from the community regarding the type of fencing it wants.
However, neighboring residents say the trees have not created sufficient problems to justify chopping them down.
“It was stated that there are several problems with the trees, including root depth, sand base, shallow soil, lack of water and exposure to coastal winds. Are not the forests in this region typically characterized by shallow root depth and soil conditions?” said resident Ken Bonetti, claiming the trees at the airport act as an important wind buffer for homes in the Airport Heights Neighborhood and are helpful to ecosystem and planetary health.
Bonetti also claimed the Airport Authority has not backed up their claims in writing regarding unhealthy and unsafe trees.
“I suggest that the authority obtain a systematic evaluation of the forest’s health and prospects by independent experts in accordance to known scientific principles,” he said. “That report should be in writing with all quantitative and qualitative evidence clearly displayed so that any resident of the Airport Heights neighborhood, and relevant additional authorities such as Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development can understand and make an informed judgement of the appropriateness of the proposed forest removal. Further, a range of alternative treatments should be detailed and contrasted with the currently proposed option.”
Cook reiterated the mission.
“This is an ongoing process. The effort is to enhance the airport property, identify areas for development, make the trails and recreational areas safe, and remove safety and security issues,” she said.
But John Meynink, a resident of North Bend is asking that the Airport Board reconsider.
“For all the reasons given, removal of these trees is a really bad idea. It is not necessary and would seriously denigrate the quality of life in the area,” he said. “If the Airport District desires to be maintain cordial relations with the Airport Heights neighborhood and the surrounding communities it will not proceed with such a drastic and unjustified project.”
Cook said the evaluation will continue to explore best ways forward and she has asked residents to add their thoughts on the website and as the process moves forward.
“I live in Airport Heights too and have a vested interest in the trails and trees. I want it to be beautiful and safe, too,” she said.
Next steps involve securing a contractor, meeting grant deadlines for the fencing and then beginning the work on the ground which isn’t expected until next fall.
