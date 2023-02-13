The Coos County Airport District is seeking volunteers to fill four positions on the Budget Committee. Applications for the positions will be accepted through 3 p.m. on March 6. The application should be accompanied by a letter of interest. Applications are available at https://cooscountyairportdistrict.com/airport-business/.
The Budget Committee is comprised of the full five-member board of commissioners and an equal number of citizens residing within Coos County. Qualified citizens are those who are legal electors for the Coos County Airport District. Terms on the Budget Committee are for three years.
The Budget Committee will meet to review the F/Y 2023-2024 budget in May. If you have questions, contact Amos Vorster at (541) 756-8531. To submit your application, you can email it along with a statement of your interest to Amos@flyoth.com. You can also mail or drop off the application with a letter of interest to:
Coos County Airport District
The Coos County Airport District does business as the Southwest Oregon Regional Airport and Business Park. It operates on a fiscal year from July 1 through June 30. More information can be found at www.flyoth.com on the Airport Administration page, or you can call (541) 756-8531 for information.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In