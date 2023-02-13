Airport

The Southwest Oregon Regional Airport.

 The World File photo

The Coos County Airport District is seeking volunteers to fill four positions on the Budget Committee. Applications for the positions will be accepted through 3 p.m. on March 6. The application should be accompanied by a letter of interest. Applications are available at https://cooscountyairportdistrict.com/airport-business/.

The Budget Committee is comprised of the full five-member board of commissioners and an equal number of citizens residing within Coos County. Qualified citizens are those who are legal electors for the Coos County Airport District. Terms on the Budget Committee are for three years.



