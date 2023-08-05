Airport Parks

The Coos County Airport District is seeking applicants to fill a position on its parks committee.

The Coos County Airport District (CCAD) is seeking interested parties to fill at least one position on a stakeholder board that will oversee and guide the redevelopment of the Airport Heights Park in North Bend. The district recently agreed to a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Coos Bay – North Bend Rotary Club.

That agreement includes the expenditure by Rotary to contract for services from a professional park planning design firm to come up with a minimum of two proposed site plans.

