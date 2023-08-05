The Coos County Airport District (CCAD) is seeking interested parties to fill at least one position on a stakeholder board that will oversee and guide the redevelopment of the Airport Heights Park in North Bend. The district recently agreed to a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Coos Bay – North Bend Rotary Club.
That agreement includes the expenditure by Rotary to contract for services from a professional park planning design firm to come up with a minimum of two proposed site plans.
The park, located off Colorado Avenue in North Bend, encompasses approximately 13 acres. It includes a playground, baseball fields, fenced basketball and tennis courts, and a sand volleyball court. In accepting the MOU, airport commissioners decided to form a smaller steering committee from both organizations and the community at large. The board will determine the number of members at its July meeting. In the meantime, volunteers are encouraged to apply.
The oversite committee will support the project and ensure it stays on track until it is completed. The committee will also collect park users’ and community stakeholders’ input.
In addition, members will review planning documents and provide regular updates to the airport commissioners, airport staff, Rotary Club members, stakeholders, and the community at large.
Community members wanting to be considered, should fill out an application at www.flyoth.com/news-and-events/ and email it to Stephanie@flyoth.com. You can also find the application at the Administration Office inside the Airport Terminal located at 1100 Airport Lane, North Bend, OR 97459. Applications must have been received by 3:00 pm on August 3.
For more information, contact Stephanie Kilmer, Public Information Officer at (541) 756- 8531. CCAD is the only Airport Special District in the State of Oregon. It owns and operates 619 airside and landside acres which includes the Southwest Oregon Regional Airport, multiple leased properties, and the park.
