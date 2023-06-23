Airport Search

The Coos County Airport District is looking for a new executive director after Theresa Cook decided not to return for another year.

 Contributed photo

The Coos County Airport District Board of Commissioners has announced the recruitment for the next executive director of the Southwest Oregon Regional Airport.

The current Executive Director, Theresa Cook, is completing her contract in November of 2023, and will not be renewing her contract for medical reasons. The Southwest Oregon Regional Airport serves southwestern Oregon with daily flights to San Francisco and direct flights to Denver.

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

Looking back: If you were graduating this year from High School, what would you choose to do now?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments