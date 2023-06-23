The Coos County Airport District Board of Commissioners has announced the recruitment for the next executive director of the Southwest Oregon Regional Airport.
The current Executive Director, Theresa Cook, is completing her contract in November of 2023, and will not be renewing her contract for medical reasons. The Southwest Oregon Regional Airport serves southwestern Oregon with daily flights to San Francisco and direct flights to Denver.
“We appreciate the airport’s growth and development under Theresa’s leadership,” said Mike Collins, Coos County Airport District Board Chair. “Theresa has led us through major projects including the construction and lease of the DHS multi-service building, commercial hangar, the new Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting station, as well as expansion of our flights. Her willingness to help with a smooth transition to new leadership shows dedication to the organization, staff, and the community. She will be missed, and we wish her nothing but the best in her future endeavors.”
Cook increased and diversified the district’s revenue sources, serving to stabilize and preserve air service to the area for years to come. The airport board is actively recruiting for the next executive director. The job posting can be found on the Coos County Airport District Website at www.flyoth.com/administration. The first consideration of applications will occur on June 21. All qualified applicants are encouraged to apply. Submit resumes to ExecutiveDirector
The Coos County Airport District owns and operates the Southwest Oregon Regional Airport, the only Part 139 Certified Airport on the Oregon Coast. CCAD has owned the airport and 619 landside and airside acres for 20 years. It also leases over 33 commercial facilities that, combined with those tenants, help employ over 600 personnel.
For more information, call (541) 756-8531 or visit the CCAD website at www.flyoth.com.
