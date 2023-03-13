Airport

The Coos County Airport District Board of Commissioners voted recently to clarify that airport property cannot be used for homeless use, camping or residential housing.

The Coos County Airport District Board of Commissioners approved a resolution clarifying that property owned by the airport is to be used for the safe and secure operation of the airport and other FAA-defined airport-compatible land uses.

At a time when city and county governments locally and across the state are seeking ways to address Oregon House Bill 3115 concerning the homeless crises, the district felt the necessity to formalize by resolution the permitted use of the airport property and disseminate that information publicly. CCAD Legal Counsel of Record Melissa Cribbins addressed the board and advised the law was carefully reviewed in terms of how it does or does not apply to property owned by the district.

Airport use

