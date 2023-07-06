Airport officials invited the community to celebrate the accomplishments that have been made since its’ inception two decades ago with a ribbon cutting with the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, June 22.
Southwest Oregon Regional Airport officials recently came together with members of the local community to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Coos County Airport District and celebrate their recent apron expansion project.
“This is such a vital part of our community,” said Stephanie Kilmer, Public Relations & Marketing for Southwest Oregon Regional Airport, during the recent celebration.
Kilmer said the impact of the airport is far reaching, “whether it's getting medications through a cargo carrier or the Amazon package that you get delivered to your doorstep.”
The latest project that has been completed is an Apron Expansion Project. The apron is a designated area of an airport where aircraft are parked, unloaded, loaded, and refueled.
Some of the functions of the aircraft apron are to provide areas for aircraft to maneuver to and from the taxiway system and to support air carrier operations for both aircraft and support vehicles.
Airport Project Manager Rick Skinner said the apron project involved a very high spec of concrete which is twice the strength of normal concrete, and it was poured nine and a half inches deep.
“It's cut into 15 foot by 15 foot pieces and took approximately 4,500 yards of concrete to complete the entire job,” he said. “The job really turned out really nice.”
Skinner reported the apron modification was phase one of the current project and phase two involves the creation of a cargo warehouse that can be used for storing and shipping out perishable products like cranberries, blueberries or fish, for example.
“The next phase is really going to help the local economy, and give alternatives on how we can ship our products,” he said.
A portion of the Connect Oregon Grant is being held for use in the construction of this facility. Construction on the cargo facility is slated to start in the year 2024.
The current airport operation includes United Airlines passenger flights to San Francisco and Denver. The airport offers free parking near the terminal.
The Coos County Airport District owns and operates the Southwest Oregon Regional Airport, which consists of 619 landside and airside acres. It leases over 33 commercial facilities, and combined with those tenants, employs over 600 personnel.
The airport is critical to the state’s aviation plan which links to the Oregon Transportation Plan, airport representative Kilmer reported. This a long-range vision and policy foundation that guides transportation system development and investment, she said.
