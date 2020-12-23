After months of discussion, the city of Coos Bay came to an agreement with Jacobs Engineering on a cost for running the wastewater treatment plant for the current fiscal year.
The city council approved the contract but said the city must still consider taking over at least a portion of the operation.
Jim Hossley, director of the public works and community development project, said months of negotiation let to the contract. The four key elements in the contract were:
• Jacobs agreed to reduce its management fee from 18 percent to 11 percent.
• For the first six months of the contract, Jacobs had no increase in fees.
• There is a clause to provide the city 180 days to terminate the contract.
• Another clause would provide a rebate of personnel positions is not filled.
Overall, the contract would add to city expenditures, but it was $350,000 less than Jacobs originally asked.
“We’re currently looking at putting a transition plan together so we could take over collections in July 2021,” Hossley said.
Hossley said city staff is already working on a new amendment to have the city take over the collection of wastewater with Jacobs continuing to run the treatment plant.
Members of the city council said they were pleased with the progress that was made.
“I think it is worth noting Jacobs came back to the table,” Councilor Lucinda DiNovo said. “It’s unfortunate we had to be so forceful to get them here.”
City Manager Rodger Craddock said the council’s action were the impetus in getting an agreement made.
The council voted 7-0 to approve the contract.
