OREGON — The state of Oregon appears to be on the right track.
“New projections from health researchers estimate that Oregon’s ‘aggressive’ social distancing measures have prevented as many as 18,000 cases of COVID-19 and 500 hospitalizations, however these restrictions must be maintained into May to prevent new cases from rising above current daily levels of active coronavirus cases,” the Oregon Health Authority stated in a press release.
As of Monday morning, OHA had reported 1,584 cases of the novel coronavirus across the state with 53 total deaths.
The recent report that was completed by a group of researchers from Washington state who examined the rate of hospitalization and deaths. The report concluded that actions being taken across the state have helped prevent hospitals from being overburdened.
“Under current social distancing conditions, the total cumulative infections with COVID-19 in Oregon on May 18 would be fewer than 20,000,” stated the OHA.
“However, if the state were to return to moderate social distancing (i.e., reopen non-essential businesses while keeping schools closed), the number of new infections would quickly climb to more than 60,000 by May 18.”
While the relative effectiveness of social distancing in Coos County is hard to measure, Coos Health and Wellness noted that something seems to be working.
“You could make the argument that those measures being taken when they were may have certainly helped in terms of reducing the potential of transmission before it really got going here,” said Brian Leon, an epidemiologist at Coos Health and Wellness.
“We’ve acknowledged the fact that we’re not necessarily convinced that there hasn’t been some transmission locally that just has not been detected. But I would certainly say that if life had been going on as normal the risk of that transmission and then having it expound from there would have been a lot higher from there.”
As of Monday afternoon, there had been one confirmed case of COVID-19 in Coos County. The case was located at Shutter Creek Correctional Institution and the individual has since been moved.
Since the case was reported last Thursday, Leon and a team have begun an investigation into where the case came from. Part of this process has been meeting with the 100 employees at the facility to see who they have been in contact with so that the spread can be as limited as possible.
Leon noted that the employees have shown they have been following the “aggressive” social distancing policies from the state of Oregon.
“Almost without fail most of these individuals have (gone to the) grocery store and (had contact with) nobody outside of the household,” said Leon.
“The secondary contact part of our investigation has been pretty small so far which we’re very thankful for. That’s very good news and has a good outlook in terms of any additional infections.”
