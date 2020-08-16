COOS BAY — The Coast Guard medevaced a hiker experiencing symptoms of a possible stroke Saturday in the Coos Bay area near the Upper Pony Creek Reservoir.
According to a press release from the U.S. Coast Guard 13th District PA Detachment Astoria, watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Bend received an agency assistance request from Coos County Sheriff dispatch just before 3 p.m. An aircrew aboard an MH-65 Dolphin rescue helicopter was conducting a training mission in the area and it was diverted to respond.
At 3:30 p.m., the aircrew arrived on scene. A ground party including local emergency medical services personnel and Coos County Sheriff's deputies arrived at approximately the same time. A rescue swimmer was lowered from the helicopter by hoist cable to render assistance.
The MH-65 Dolphin aircrew departed the scene to refuel at Sector North Bend and returned to hoist the distressed hiker at 4 p.m. The hiker was transported to awaiting medical personnel at Bay Area Hospital at 4:20 p.m., stated the release.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff's Office on Monday with further information of the incident, deputies responded to the scene with Bay Cities Ambulance for a report of a man having an unknown medical emergency on forest lands off Libby Lane in Coos Bay.
The man’s son had located him but was unable to give an exact location to deputies, the CCSO press release stated. The son was talking with another person who was on Libby Lane via a poor cell phone connection.
Deputies instructed him to hang up and call 911 in order to get a GPS location. The Coos County Dispatch Center was able to obtain coordinates from the 911 call.
Coos County deputies, assisted by Oregon State Police and Bay Cities Ambulance located the man and his son in rugged terrain. The U.S. Coast Guard responded with a helicopter to assist in reaching the man. The man was taken by US Coast Guard to Bay Area Hospital for treatment.
The Coast Guard encourages all mariners and hikers to ensure reliable means of communication in case of an emergency. Additionally, the National Weather Service has issued excessive heat warnings, expecting high temperatures throughout much of the Pacific Northwest this weekend. Mariners, hikers and all persons venturing outdoors are encouraged to stay hydrated.
