On the trail

Jerry Rust meets voters while campaigning at the Coos County Democrat Party booth in the Coos County Fair.

 Contributed photos

When Jerry Rust stepped down after 20 years on the Lane County Board of Commissioners, he expected his time in politics was behind him.

But when his party called earlier this year, Rust agreed to step up to take on Boomer Wright in the race for representative of the 9th District in the Oregon House of Representatives.

1
0
0
1
0



Online Poll

Are you happy to see the cooler weather and the change of season?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments