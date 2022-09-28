When Jerry Rust stepped down after 20 years on the Lane County Board of Commissioners, he expected his time in politics was behind him.
But when his party called earlier this year, Rust agreed to step up to take on Boomer Wright in the race for representative of the 9th District in the Oregon House of Representatives.
Although he did not run in the primary election, Rust was chosen by the Democratic Party to challenge Wright in the November general election.
"I decided to try a few other things and I did, and this came along " Rust said. "No one filed for this seat and Democrats in Coos and Lane asked me to run and I did."
Rust said his wife died of cancer in September 2021, so he never considered running for the seat in the primary. But when no other Democrats ran, he began to get phone calls asking him to run. While on his property overlooking a river, he made the decision to fight for the people again.
"I looked at the river running by and I knew I couldn't look at my self for the rest of my life if I didn't do my best to make the country better," he said. "I'm dead serious about this. I want to make people's lives better, and that's why I filed."
Rust said the 9th District is wide open in the general election, with the outcome often decided by independent voters. Wright won the seat two years ago, but Democrat Caddie McKeown was elected several times before that.
"I think this is a nonpartisan kind of district," Rust said. "I'm making an appeal to independents and moderates in both parties. I'm your guy."
Rust said he has no personal beef with Wright, he just feels a moderate Democrat can do more for the voters.
"You'll have to look better than I can to find some real results," he said. "I don't have anything negative to say. I'm going to stay positive, but I think I can deliver some clout for the 9th District. I think that's something we're missing."
He said if he's elected, one of the first things he will do is get together with other coastal representatives, from both parties.
"I want to stand up the Valley whenever it steps on our toes," Rust said. "That's why I think getting friends to rely on is the first thing I want to do."
While he is running as a Democrat, Rust said he will govern with the his district in mind first.
"I want to do what's best for the district. I'm not a rubber stamp for anyone or any party," Rust said. "I want to see us thrive. We're in a position to do that. I'm pretty impressed with what's going on is Coos Bay right now. We need to take that energy and run with it."
Rust said he wants to encourage more housing along with what he calls "smart growth."
"Smart growth, we need the education system and the medical facilities and other infrastructure to go with it.," he said. "I see an extremely bright future for our area, but we've got to fight for it. There are problems. We're looking down the barrel at inflation, extreme weather. We've had drought, and that means fires.
"We can be doom and gloom all day long, but I think we need to get ready for it and take charge for it and get ready together. The theme I preach more than any other is come together. We need to come together, we don't need to fight all the time."
If elected, Rust said his goal will be to work with others to say yes to his constituents.
"When I was a commissioner, I went in there with one mantra all the time - find a way to say yes," he said. "When people come to government, they have problems. A good government official is one that can work for them."
Rust admitted his late start is hurting the campaign, but he promised to work every day to meet voters and share his message.
"I got into this late, so everything is a little late," he said. "My lawn signs are just coming out of the print shop. I have a series of meetings. I'm going to visit an old growth group of trees."
Rust said he will take part in a candidate forum in Florence and another early next month with the Coos County League of Women Voters.
"I'll be all over the district," he said. "I'm just going to keep pouring it on and get around the district."
Rust said he and Wright have many political differences, but there's one that is perhaps the most striking.
"I believe in a woman's right to govern her own body," he said. "I trust women to make that choice and Boomer does not. That's a pretty clear difference between us. I think their medical choices are private and they should be private. I don't want the government in there."'
