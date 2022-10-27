Library fundraiser

Adam Sawyer, a renowned outdoor and travel writer, will be the guest speaker at the After the Hours at the Library fundraiser.

 Contributed photo

The Coos Bay Public Library Foundation is holding its annual fall fundraiser, After Hours at the Library, on November 5, at 7 p.m.

The event will be held in-person at the library and have locally brewed, distilled and roasted beverages paired with appetizers from Black Market Gourmet. The silent auction will be held online with auction items available to view at the library the evening of the event.

