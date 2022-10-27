The Coos Bay Public Library Foundation is holding its annual fall fundraiser, After Hours at the Library, on November 5, at 7 p.m.
The event will be held in-person at the library and have locally brewed, distilled and roasted beverages paired with appetizers from Black Market Gourmet. The silent auction will be held online with auction items available to view at the library the evening of the event.
A special feature this year will be guest speaker Adam Sawyer. Sawyer is an outdoor and travel writer, photographer, published author, guide and public speaker based in the Northwest.
He is the author of the guidebooks Hiking Waterfalls in Oregon, Best Outdoor Adventures Near Portland, 25 Hikes on Oregon’s Tillamook Coast, Unique Eats and Eateries: Portland, Oregon, Best Easy Day Hikes Salem and Eugene, Urban Hikes Oregon, and the forthcoming title Hiking Waterfalls Idaho. Adam also co-authored the guidebook Hiking Waterfalls in Washington.
Tickets are on sale at the Coos Bay Public Library: $30 in advance or $35 at the door. For information call 541.269.1101 x 229.
