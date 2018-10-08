COOS BAY – It’s not everyday people can participate in a brew tasting at the library.
But on Oct. 20 at 7 p.m., the public can for $35 at the door. The Coos Bay Public Library Foundation is hosting its eighth annual “After Hours at the Library” fundraiser, where attendees can taste locally brewed, distilled and roasted beverages by 7 Devils Brewery, Stillwagon Distillery, Bayside Coffee, HV Cellars and Bandon Rain.
According to a press release from the library, food pairings will also be available by Black Market Gourmet.
“The entertaining guest speaker will be Finn J.D. John, author of ‘Offbeat Oregon History,’ a weekly newspaper column that has evolved into a suite of public-history resources,” the release said.
Not only that, but the After Party will have a silent auction. Auction items can be previewed in the library starting Saturday, Oct. 13.
Tickets can also be purchased in advanced for $30 at the library or Art Connection at 245 South 4th St. in Coos Bay.
For more information, call the library at 541-269-1101.