Towing decision

A Mast Brothers crew works to tow a semi that wrecked near Coos Bay. The city of Coos Bay will use Mast Brothers for all its towing needs after the city council denied an appeal over its decision to use only one company.

 File photo

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

After an emotional and sometimes tense debate, the Coos Bay City Council voted unanimously to turn down a protest over its decision to award a sole towing contract to Mast Brothers Towing.

Tina Amatisto, who owns North Bend Towing, protested the decision, and the council was forced to reconsider the decision it made just two weeks earlier.



1
0
0
0
1



Online Poll

Who is your pick to win the Superbowl?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments