Coos Bay Public Library will co-host a presentation, Affordable Food and Nutritional Education, by Natural Grocers’ Nutritional Health Coach Cheryl O’Dell, MSN. The event will be held Wednesday, August 4, from 3-3:45 p.m. online via Zoom (virtual meeting software).
Cheryl will share opportunities at your local Natural Grocers to increase food security and food literacy. Learn how to access affordable, healthy food and take advantage of Natural Grocers’ free nutritional, educational opportunities such as free classes and 1-on-1 health coaching. Cheryl will go over how to access classes, sign up for coaching and how {N}power members can save on meal deals for the family.
This presentation is free and open to everyone. Please register by going to https://is.gd/XnWXvJ
