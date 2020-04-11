COOS BAY — With Oregonians being told to stay at home to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, domestic violence and sexual assault advocates are reminding survivors that local services are available.
“We’re still here and we’re still willing and able to provide emergency services to survivors,” said SAFE Project Executive Director Rachel Espy.
According to Espy, the SAFE Project, a nonprofit organization which provides critical services to domestic violence survivors, has taken a number of actions to ensure its clients are getting the help they need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The organization, which has served Coos County citizens for over 40 years, is still providing survivors with emergency shelter services, legal assistance and crisis response. Its confidential, safety planning and referral services are also still available over the phone.
Assistance with filling out and filing temporary protective orders, as well as court accompaniment for orders and emergency shelter screenings, are all still available in-person by appointment, said Espy. Its 24-hour crisis hotline is also remains fully operational.
While many of its emergency services remain intact, Espy said the organization did have to reduce its office hours and cancel all of its in-person support group meetings in order to remain complaint with the governor’s executive orders and practice the state’s social distancing guidelines.
Currently, the organization is looking into ways it can remotely offer support group services to its clients in a way that protects their personal information and allows them the option to remain anonymous.
According to Espy, advocates are looking to the Oregon Coalition Against Domestic & Sexual Violence as well as the National Network to End Domestic Violence for further guidance regarding incorporating technology into its services.
Unsure how long the coronavirus shutdown will last, Espy said she’s hopeful they’ll find a way to get support group services up and running again. In addition to its office hours being reduced and in-person group services being canceled, available bed space in its two emergency shelters have also seen a reduction.
“Keeping up with social distancing, we had to reduce the capacity of our bed space,” said Espy. “We reduced the amount of bed space by only allowing two adults per room unless they are family unit.”
The emergency shelters, which normally house about 32 beds, have been cut back to only feature 16 beds. With the governor’s stay-home order still actively in place, the possibility of survivors being forced to take shelter with an abuser has been a top concern for the SAFE Project, said Espy.
Almost at full capacity, Espy encourages people in a crisis to still reach out as its advocates are actively working on securing funding to book hotel rooms to house additional survivors who seek their services.
“Our biggest fear is that survivors are in situations where they have no privacy from the abuser so they have no access to safety,” she said. “So we’re really just trying to stay active on our social media and just let survivors who may follow our page or see something that we post that we’re still available.”
“If they’re in an emergency situation they can still call 24-hour crisis hotline and we’ll do whatever we can to assist them. We do know it’s a dangerous time for survivors because they are possibly in a home where things are not safe and there could also be children involved … it’s definitely a big concern.”
While the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus has created additional stress and anxiety for folks all around the country, for survivors it can take a greater toll on their mental health, according to Espy. As a result, the organization has seen an increase in calls for services in particular safety planning services.
“Its common knowledge among advocates the number one form of abuse that perpetrators use is isolation,” said Espy. “So obviously COVID-19 is a fantastic resource for perpetrators to further isolate survivors.”
Friends, family members, neighbors as well as anyone with a concern for a loved one that is potentially in an abusive relationship, one of the best things they can do for survivors is to keep their communication open and to frequently check on them, said Espy.
“I would say to stay in contact with people to stay connected as much as you can even in a world where we’re being forced to stay apart,” said Espy. “The best way to help a survivor who is being forced to quarantine with an abuser is to stay in contact with them.”
According to Espy, the organization does offer educational assistance to friends and family members interested in developing a safety plan amongst themselves, but it’s up to survivors to initiate direct services.
Like other nonprofits around the county, the SAFE Project is also feeling the financial impact on its operations as well as facing shortages on its cleaning supplies. Its emergency shelters are in need of cleaning supplies and hygiene product including disinfectant wipes and dishwashing soap.
Understanding many people in the county are undergoing financial hardships in response to COVID-19, Espy said the organization is extremely grateful for community members who are able to help.
Anyone looking to donate, can do so by contacting the SAFE Project at 541-888-1048 or by visiting its outreach office, which is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, on 1681 Newmark Ave. in Coos Bay.
Crisis hotline
If you or anyone you know is a victim of domestic or sexual violence, you find more resources on The SAFE Project’s Facebook page here or you can call its 24/7 crisis hotline at 541-756-7000.
You can also find more information on the Oregon Coalition Against Domestic & Sexual Violence’s website at https://www.ocadsv.org/find-help.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In