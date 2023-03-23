Advanced Health announced recently that it has kicked off a community health assessment in partnership with the Oregon Rural Practice-based Research Network at Oregon Health and Science University.
The assessment, which covers Coos County, helps to identify key strengths and opportunities for improvement through systematic and comprehensive data collection, including a health questionnaire and focus groups. Anyone 16 years of age and older who lives or works in Coos County will have several opportunities to participate.
“Input from county residents serves as the cornerstone of the county health assessment,” said Sam Baugh, community engagement manager at Advanced Health. “By hearing from people who live and work in Coos County, Advanced Health and community leaders can better address issues identified throughout the process.
The questionnaire allows residents to participate from a computer or mobile device to anonymously share their thoughts on the health of Coos County. Paper questionnaires are also available at local libraries or by request. All participants who complete the questionnaire by March 31 can enter to win one of ten $100 Visa Gift cards.
ORPRN and Advanced Health are also hosting in-person focus groups from April 3 through April 6 to learn about the health-related issues that are important to Coos County residents. The focus groups will be held throughout the county to maximize participation.
The questionnaire can be found at:
Anyone interested in registering for a focus group or with questions regarding this process can contact Cort Cox at coxcor@ohsu.edu or 541-841-2629.
Advanced Health contracted with ORPRN to conduct the CHA and create the final report with a committee of community leaders covering sectors such as education, local government, hospitals and health systems, and a number of social service organizations. The final report will be completed this summer.
Coordinated Care Organizations like Advanced Health are required to conduct a CHA every five years which will inform the community health improvement plan (CHP). The CHP addresses community health issues identified by the CHA. CCOs across Oregon have been conducting CHAs and implementing CHPs since 2013.
