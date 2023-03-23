Rural Health Care
Metro Creative Connection

Advanced Health announced recently that it has kicked off a community health assessment in partnership with the Oregon Rural Practice-based Research Network at Oregon Health and Science University.

The assessment, which covers Coos County, helps to identify key strengths and opportunities for improvement through systematic and comprehensive data collection, including a health questionnaire and focus groups. Anyone 16 years of age and older who lives or works in Coos County will have several opportunities to participate.



0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

Whit the upcoming special district election, are you currently happy with our local government leaders?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments