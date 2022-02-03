If you live in Coos County, you have probably heard of The Devereux Center and heard stories about the individuals served by The Devereux Center, but do you know what they do?
The Devereux Center offers support systems and advocacy for houseless individuals, those who have a mental illness and veterans. The facility director, Tara Johnson, stated, “At The Devereux Center, we believe in helping people to Dream Again.” The day center helps the mentally ill and homeless meet their basic needs to find the hope and dignity to break the cycle of homelessness and depression. As you might guess, in this time of uncertainty, the need for support for those in need is high. Most, if not all, individuals visiting the center are there because of job loss, rent increases, or health-related issues.
Late last year Johnson wrote a grant proposal for $21,700 to Advanced Health for help in maintaining services for the 80-plus clients that visit the center daily. The purpose of the grant is to provide services that include clothing and laundry facilities, help with prescription drug co-pays, food bags for individuals in need, transportation services, and vision/hearing/and dental support for older adults.
Enter Advanced Health: Advanced Health is a locally owned and operated coordinated care organization. They administer the Oregon Health Plan in Coos and Curry counties. Advanced Health also maintains a Community Health Improvement Plan focused on improving health equity for Coos and Curry counties.
Sam Baugh, community engagement manager for Advanced Health, stated: “Advanced Health’s priorities are improving housing in the community helping the houseless population, providing good food and nutrition, transportation for those in need and economic stability.” The Community Health Improvement Plan committee met and determined the need fit in the priorities and would help improve the community’s overall needs.
Partners such as The Devereux Center and Advanced Health are working together to ensure Coos County will be a place everyone can feel safe and a true community focused on the wellbeing of its citizens.
For information on either of these groups, please visit www.thedevereuxcenter.org and www.advancedhealth.com
