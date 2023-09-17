Comedy Show

Sam Miller

An adult comedy show with three performers is coming to Coquille this month.

The stand-up comics will be on stage beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, at the Sawdust Theatre, 120 N. Adams St. Soul Of Wit Productions of Salem is bringing the artists to town.

Comedy Show Ty Boice

Ty Boice
Comedy Show Angie Bloomfield

Angie Bloomfield
