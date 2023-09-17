An adult comedy show with three performers is coming to Coquille this month.
The stand-up comics will be on stage beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, at the Sawdust Theatre, 120 N. Adams St. Soul Of Wit Productions of Salem is bringing the artists to town.
“Laughter is guaranteed,” said April Birkholz of Soul of Wit. “Get ready to laugh until your sides hurt.”
Birkholz said the talented comedians will deliver hilarious jokes and stories, providing non-stop laughter for those ages 18 and older.
“This in-person event promises to be a riot of laughter,” she said, “so gather your friends and get ready for an unforgettable evening of comedy.”
Ty Boice of Salem will be the host and opening act for the evening. Birkholz said Boice is the “cool dad,” bringing energetic relatability” to the stage.
After working more than a decade as an award-winning actor and director, Boice has worked at some of the region’s biggest comedy clubs, including: Harvey’s, Helium-PDX, The Mad House, Candy’s, Ha ha Comedy Club, Laughs comedy club, Infinity Room, Chadwick’s and Comedy Chateau, Birkholz said.
“Ty has headlined in rooms throughout the Northwest and been featured at Tacoma Comedy club and the Spokane comedy club,” she said, adding, “Ty recently opened for Caroline Rhea, Alonzo Bodden, Kyle Kinane and Pablo Francisco as well headlining for Joke masters comedy, Bangers comedy, infinity room, Swallowtail comedy and golden mic comedy.”
Just recently, Boice finished shooting an X box commercial. Following him on stage will be Angie Bloomfield, an up-and-coming comic from Eugene.
“She was voted Best Comic in Eugene by a panel of her peers for the Eugene Weekly in 2020,” Birkholz said. ‘Her comedy is a hilarious autobiographical deconstruction of being an adult woman, mother, and partner approaching middle age while trying to maintain youthful relevancy.”
Bloomfield performs regularly around Oregon and is a headlining performer at the Savage Henry Comedy Festival this year.
Headliner for the Coquille show is Sam Miller of Olympia Wash., whom Birkholz calls “one of the West Coast’s fastest-rising comedians.”
She said Miller has been a guest on “The Bob and Tom Show” heard by 2.5 million radio listeners everyday. The comedian also was the runner-up in the 2021 Seattle International Comedy Competition and won the Comedy on Trial Competition in 2017. He's also performed with the Addicts Comedy Tour and at NA and AA conventions all over the Northwest. For three consecutive years, he won awards in "The Best of Olympia" issue of the Weekly Volcano.
Miller is 6 foot 6, weighs 360 pounds, been married for 11 years, has two children and has been clean and sober 14 years.
“Sam likes to make jokes about what it’s like to be a sober parent,” Birkholz said. “He also likes to make jokes about what jails like in Yakima.”
Miller’s first album and special, “Round Trip,” recently was recorded and filmed under the tutelage of Grammy-winning producer Dan Schlissel of Stand Up! Records, with which Miller recently signed a three-album deal.
Tickets for the evening of comedy are $12 online athttps://www.eventbrite.com/e/ 708115481467?aff=
oddtdtcreator and $15 at the door.
