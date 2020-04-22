COOS BAY — The Coos Bay School District is reconfiguring grade-spans for students in kindergarten through seventh grade.
Eastside School, formerly Blossom Gulch, and Madison School will be for students in grades kindergarten through second. Third through sixth graders will now attend Millicoma and Sunset while seventh graders will be part of Marshfield Junior High School. The junior high school will be at Blossom Gulch while the new school is being built.
Additionally, the district is now accepting registration for next year’s kindergarten class at Eastside and Madison. Students must be five years old by September 1, 2020 to register for the upcoming school year.
Registration information can be found online at cbd9.net or can be picked up at Blossom Gulch and Madison Elementary on April 27 and 28. Pickup times will be from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. If those options do not work, both schools will accept calls.
Completed registration forms can be dropped off at the district office at 1255 Hemlock Ave or emailed to shelbyg@coos-bay.k12.or.us.
For students in the Coos Bay School District grades K-6 that are looking to change schools in district, the statewide deadline for INTRA-District Transfer requests has been extended to May 20. This transfer is also known as Out of Zone Transfer and information can be accessed at the district’s website.
Transfer requests due to the location of a daycare service will no longer be accepted as the CBSD will now provide transportation to the daycare location.
