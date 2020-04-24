HAUSER — Regardless of what it is called — dorm, barracks, unit — C3 at Shutter Creek Correctional Institution is full of people who are sick. As of Thursday, there are eight positive cases of coronavirus reported at Shutter Creek.
These are the only cases in Coos County so far. And all had been from C3.
At Shutter Creek, the minimum security correctional facility outside of North Bend, there are roughly 300 adults in custody. Each dorm area sleeps about 100 people on bunk beds in an open-floor setting. When social distancing is impossible for the area that you are in for about 20 hours per day, disease spreads.
And the coronavirus is spreading.
“We’re stuck in the situation and there’s nothing we can do,” said Matt Barrett, an adult in custody, on a phone call with The World last week. Barrett is in C3.
Coronavirus comes to Shutter Creek
The first positive case of coronavirus at Shutter Creek was announced by the Oregon Department of Corrections on April 10; that individual transferred in on March 11. Transfers into Shutter Creek were put on hold on April 7.
Coos Health and Wellness has been conducting an investigation, including talking to about 100 employees, into how the coronavirus came into Shutter Creek. While as of now it is unclear where the first case came from at this facility, Coos Health and Wellness believe that the most recent cases came from the initial case.
“Because of the range of incubation period, I would say it is much more likely that the second and the third case would have gotten it from the first. Opposed to the third getting it from the second because they were really close together,” said Brian Leon, an epidemiologist from Coos Health and Wellness.
The question then becomes how many other people, both adults in custody and possibly employees, have been infected?
While protocols have been put in place to combat the spread of the coronavirus, there is a limit on what can be done in a congregate setting.
“They might be trying to do social distancing but it’s impossible how this place is set up,” one adult in custody relayed to a family member.
Masks have been given out but are not always worn; tape has been put on the ground to help promote social distance but that’s only for when units are walking from place to place; time spent outside was cut down but now adults in custody stay in their dorms with everyone else.
“I eat food next to, completely surrounded, by people. If you’re sitting in a middle table you got maybe nine people or more all within less than six feet. That’s how we eat every day,” an adult in custody wrote. “And we all touch the same pitchers of water to pour our glasses to drink and every day they feed us food we need to eat with our hands. French fries, sandwiches, corndogs, tacos, burritos, a lot of items are given to us with tortilla shells, muffins, bread items and the list goes on.”
Hand sanitizer has been given out but its effectiveness has been questioned.
“He said it’s questionable if it’s good enough because somebody sprayed it in another guy’s eye and it did nothing,” said a sibling of an adult in custody.
Testing for the virus
As of Friday, 13 adults in custody at the facility had been tested for coronavirus and an estimated 20 employees. The discrepancy in tests stems from the fact that employees have the ability to get tested via their own medical providers. Adults in custody rely on the state and, according to the Oregon Health Authority, the state lab can conduct 80 tests per day for the entire state.
On Tuesday, Oregon Health Authority updated testing guidelines for congregate settings across the state.
“In addition, if supplies allow, asymptomatic people within the congregate care or group living systems can be considered for testing,” the new guideline read. This means a possible increase in tests at Shutter Creek for those who have been exposed to the coronavirus.
Leon of Coos Health and Wellness noted that this could possibly mean tests from Shutter Creek would be sent to private labs. On Thursday, the Department of Corrections told The World that testing will be expanding in the facility including both targeting and random testing and that there will be 19 additional tests soon.
As of deadline, Shutter Creek had not replied to questions regarding the amount of tests given each day. Additionally, according to the “Agency Administration Organizational Chart” on the Department of Corrections website, which was updated on February 6, Shutter Creek is the only correctional facility in the state that is without a superintendent. The World reached out to the Department of Corrections on not having a superintendent and had not heard back by deadline.
Regardless of new tests coming in, the Department of Corrections stated that there has not been an issue in amount of tests being given.
“There is no limit on the number of tests (Shutter Creek Correctional Institution) can administer to the (adults in custody) per day,” wrote Jennifer Black, Communications Manager with the Department of Corrections in an email to The World on Thursday.
“DOCs medical doctors have confirmed that the institution has enough testing material. (Adults in custody) presenting with symptoms of COVID-19 are screened by DOC’s health care providers. Testing is determined by designated health care providers for each DOC institution, in accordance with guidance from DOC’s Chief of Medicine and Infectious Disease Specialist, consistent with CDC and OHA clinical guidelines.”
Adults in custody worried
Adults in custody at Shutter Creek have reported a host of concerns around testing, including that there is a limited amount available.
On Tuesday night a group of six individuals from C3 who stated they were suffering from symptoms of coronavirus went to go and get tested.
“Six of us just went and got checked. Medical called us, told us we’re fine to come back to our dorm. They would like to test us all but they don’t have any tests right now but when they get some they’ll test us. Until then we are back here infecting everyone on our unit,” read a message from an adult in custody.
Earlier in the week, there was also concern about adults in custody underreporting their symptoms so that they were not sent to isolation. Barrett, an adult in custody from C3, said on Tuesday that there were anywhere between 15 and 20 individuals in his unit that appeared to be showing symptoms who did not want to turn themselves in.
“A lot of people, I think, are afraid to say anything about their symptoms because they were sending people into segregation, into quarantine. And they don’t want to be stripped away of television and stuff like that. It’s kind of selfish but we’re in prison and that’s the way people are,” said Jordon Dean, an adult in custody on the floor below C3.
Since those fears, multiple inmates have reported that a unit that was previously used for educational opportunities has shifted into a new dorm for individuals who are showing symptoms. Even with the new area, that has not been confirmed by those at Shutter Creek, there were still testing concerns as of Thursday.
“One guy I talked to said he went to medical yesterday and they talked him out of getting a test done because, ‘It would only get worse [if you were transferred to] Coffee Creek,’” wrote Barrett. “Another person said they went to medical to get tested and he was told that they were done for the day and will catch up sometime tomorrow.”
