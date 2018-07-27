NORTH BEND — A long-term opioid rehabilitation center has opened in North Bend.
Adapt’s Opioid Treatment Program began seeing clients at the beginning of the month and expects to be fully operational, complete with methadone dosing, by the end of July.
“It’s important to have a program here because imagine spending most of your day, every day, driving to a treatment facility two hours away,” said Chantell Smith-Graves, Adapt’s operations director of medically assisted services. “It makes it impossible to get a job when you travel like that every day, to engage in life, to do most anything outside of the hours of driving to Roseburg, so this will allow a lot of freedom.”
The center is the first one to open on the coast, according to Grant Schroeder, the chief of medically assisted services at Adapt.
“Oregon has one of the highest rates of prescription opiate drug abuse in the country,” Schroeder explained. “It is a significant problem along the coast. One problem is that treatment facilities have previously been in the middle of the state, or inland in places like Eugene, so there has not been easy access to services.”
Adapt, a nonprofit, has worked through Advanced Health to bring the opioid treatment center to town as a way to make recovery easier for those seeking help. It also recently opened a second facility in Roseburg.
Smith-Graves said that the North Bend location is currently treating around 47 patients, but expects that number to go up once it receives its certification from the Drug Enforcement Agency at the end of the month, allowing the center to prescribe methadone.
It is already able to perscribe suboxone and subutex.
“These drugs are the number one weapon in treatment,” Schroeder said. “Science to help this addiction is best done with medication assisted treatment and methadone is one medication that helps prevent the cycle of addiction. It settles and stabilizes them, essentially.”
As he put it, the second weapon used are the center’s counseling services.
In fact, everyone who walks into the center is assigned a counselor immediately.
“Counseling is important because there’s obviously been consequences with their drug abuse, either with family, employment, or health,” Schroeder said. “It is difficult to stay off drugs, so after stabilizing them through dosing we put a lot of effort to resolve other problems that contributed to drug abuse.”
The center will not just help with counseling, but connect patients with other medical care if needed, help find a better living environment, and help work through other social aspects of their lives that are important to recovery.
“Patients are eager to be involved in the recovery because they don’t like the life they are living,” Schroeder said. “The consequences began with well-intentioned pain and they want relief and help from this, so they treat this program with a lot of respect. They want it to be successful for them.”
He added that the program is highly regulated by the DEA and the Oregon Health Authority, stipulating how doses are given and how services are handled.
Also once entering the program, patients are scheduled for regular drug screens to ensure that there are no other substances in their system.
When asked what the success rate is for this type of program, Schroeder looked back at when he ran a detox center in Ohio for comparison.
“People who were heroin-dependent very seldom completed detox because the withdrawal would drive them crazy,” he said. “It wasn’t until we introduced some medicine to help through the detox that we saw an 80 percent retention rate, so that first step was important.”
For longer term treatments with methadone, like with the new rehab center in North Bend, the success rate averages around 70 percent, Schroeder said. The benchmark for patients in a long-term treatment center is two years.
“But the absence of treatment has a zero percent success rate in recovery, where people will die, relapse, continue using, or become incarcerated,” he said. “To get here, they have to express a desire in a detox program that they are sick and tired of being on this roller coaster ride of addiction, their life is getting crazier, so it’s coming to us. We screen them to see they are opiate dependent, do a test for infectious diseases, orient them to the program and how to be successful in the program, then we get them involved in counseling.”
The center is two and a half years in the making and employs nine staff members. For patients who begin the program, not only are they assigned a counselor and receive a schedule for drug screenings, but they also receive an ID number. That number can be used on a kiosk in the front office, which tells patients when they have a group session, need to see a doctor, or can be used to check in to dose with a nurse.
“We have a security guard who patrols the building,” Smith-Graves said. “We have a full burglary system with cameras, infrared and motion detectors. We are very concerned in how we store and protect the medication.”
Since establishing the center in North Bend, Smith-Graves said they had nothing but support from local organizations.
“This community has had a lot of involvement and are worried about what’s happening in the opioid crisis,” she said.
The center holds its active dosing Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. The center remains open until 3:30 p.m. while working to get clients connected with other services.
“We’re excited about being in the community not just because there is a need here, but because of the support already here,” Schroeder said.