MYRTLE POINT — Shading his face under a black derby hat as he strolled around the Coos County Fair this week was a magician who hasn’t been seen at the fair since 2012.
Adam the Great is back with his quick, comedic magic for the fourth time over the span of his 25-year career, performing shows on the Ken Ware Stage every day since the fair started.
“My favorite part of doing this are the ‘magic moments,’” Adam Johnson said as he pulled his wagon of tricks behind him up to the Ken Ware Stage on Thursday, July 25, for another show. “Those are the moments when you see someone taken out of their element, when they laugh, and I love to make people laugh.”
Johnson got his first introduction to magic fresh out high school at 18 years old while he was working as a waiter in a restaurant.
“A magician came in and it became my obsession when I saw the way he transformed the room,” he remembered. “I was enamored. It was what I wanted to do.”
The magician gave Johnson books and advice on magic and how to get started. In just one year, Johnson was doing magic full time.
“I took it by storm,” he said.
His first gig was in his hometown of Vancouver, Wash. at the local Rotary Club. Johnson had been asked to make the club president appear out of a cardboard box, which began his two-hour show.
“You don’t have two-hour shows anymore,” he laughed. “I’ve taken my shows down to a nice 45 minutes now.”
Since then, magic has taken him around the world. He’s done two Armed Forces tours where he has seen the South Pacific and toured Alaska’s military bases to perform shows for families there. But the most amazing magic trick, as he described it, was being able to build a name as a magician over 25 years and raise a son, who is now 16, and “that’s a magic trick right there,” he said.
“I get to travel, go to places around the United States that I’d never seen before,” Johnson said. “When you go to these small communities, like here in Myrtle Point, you get to see a town that is unique in its own way.”
It’s at events like the Coos County Fair where he gets to engage the crowds by walking past vendors and booths to show off his skills to families. He drags his cart with him, but can be seen on stage pulling up audience members this weekend too.
But for those who see him perform and want to try magic out on their own, he recommends they go the library and check out a magic book to see if they like it.
“The first thing is getting the confidence to do it,” he said. “Learn a couple tricks really well, have fun doing them, and remember that the first thing people do when they watch you is try to figure it out. Don’t get frustrated. If they figure it out, they figure out it. Just move on to the next trick and make sure you’re having fun doing it. The moment you stop having fun, put the book down and do something else for while.”
