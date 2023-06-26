CBPD Media Release - CBPD hosted ALICE training

CBPD Detective O’Connor (left) presents a lesson during ALICE training.

 Coos Bay Police Department

The Coos Bay Police Department (CBPD) recently hosted an ALICE Active Shooter Response Instructor Training at Marshfield High School. The training was open to all businesses, companies, and schools.

This two-day instructor certification course is designed to teach proactive survival strategies for violent intruder or active shooter incidents.

CBPD Media Release - CBPD hosted ALICE training

ALICE training attendees listen to information from instructors.
0
1
0
2
5





Online Poll

Have you developed a wildfire preparedness plan for you home?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments