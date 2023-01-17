Oen Evan Nicholson

Oen Evan Nicholson, seen in this video still buying ammunition the day he allegedly killed four people, has been placed in the State Hospital after it was determined he could not aid or assist in his own defense.

 Contributed photo

The criminal case against a man accused of killing four people in North Bend in 2021 has stalled after Oen Evan Nicholson was determined to be unable to assist or aid in his defense.

Coos County District Attorney R. Paul Frasier said Nicholson was transported to the State Hospital in October in an effort to improve his mental condition so he can assist in his trial.



