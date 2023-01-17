The criminal case against a man accused of killing four people in North Bend in 2021 has stalled after Oen Evan Nicholson was determined to be unable to assist or aid in his defense.
Coos County District Attorney R. Paul Frasier said Nicholson was transported to the State Hospital in October in an effort to improve his mental condition so he can assist in his trial.
Frasier said he is concerned Nicholson may never face justice for his alleged crimes unless his mental condition improves.
By state law, he can spend three years at the State Hospital receiving mental healthcare before a final determination on whether he can be held for trial will be made.
However, a ruling by a federal judge could push that deadline up even further.
Last year, Judge Michael Mosman ruled in a lawsuit against the State Hospital that defendants can only be treated for one year before a final determination on whether they can aid in their defense is made. Under that ruling, if a defendant cannot aid in his own defense due to psychiatric reasons, the charges must be dropped.
The Mosman ruling, and a later decision he made to uphold the ruling, is due to a 20-year-old federal case. The case centered around the fact that limits at the State Hospital have made it impossible to move many inmates from county jails to the hospital in the seven-day window required by law.
Frasier said that was true with Nicholson, who waited three weeks for a bed to open up after Judge Martin Stone ordered Nicholson to be treated at the State Hospital.
Frasier said the ruling has already forced his office to drop charges in two cases, and he is concerned the Nicholson case could reach that threshold.
“I’m really kind of worried about it because I don’t know how long it will take,” Frasier said. “I’m concerned because if it’s going to take more than a year to get him back where he should be, they will ship him back to us.”
Nicholson was arrested in June 2021 and charged with 12 counts of first degree murder, two counts of failure to perform duties of a driver and two counts of recklessly endangering another person.
The charges stemmed from a chaotic morning in June 2021 where police allege Nicholson began a killing spree by killing his father inside an RV at The Mill Casino RV Park. As he was fleeing the RV park, Nicholson ran over two people crossing the street, killing one immediately while the second died weeks later at the hospital.
Police allege Nicholson then drove to the Herbal Choices marijuana dispensary in North Bend, where he shot and killed a store manager. He then fled in his father’s pickup truck.
Police allege he later kidnapped a woman in Springfield and forced her to drive him out of state. Two days after the killings, Nicholson turned himself in after stopping at a police station in Wisconsin.
He was returned to Coos County and formally charged for the murders. In January 2022, Nicholson asked to defend himself in court. That started the process that led to him being sent to the State Hospital.
Frasier explained that defendants have a right to represent themselves in any criminal case. But when the request is made, two things are required to happen. First, the court must warn the defendant of the risk of going to trial without an attorney. Second, the defendant has to be mentally competent to defend himself.
Frasier said when Nicholson asked to defend himself in the case, he and the defense attorney asked Judge Stone to get a psychiatric exam done to determine if Nicholson was competent. That led to the suspect being sent to the state hospital, where he remains.
If Nicholson makes strides with his psychiatric health, he will be returned to Coos County, where Stone can decide on his petition to represent himself in the case.
If his mental condition does not improve, Frasier could face the possibility of being forced to drop the charges before a trial even starts.
While Frasier said that would be disappointing, he said he could petition the court to rule that Nicholson remains a danger to the community and have him returned to the state hospital for further treatment. Frasier has successfully made that argument in other cases, where the charges were dropped, but the person was not freed.
