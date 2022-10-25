A North Bend woman arrested for killing her own mother will not spend any time in prison after it was determined she was too mentally ill to assist in her own defense.
Coos County District Attorney R. Paul Frasier announced Wednesday that Alexis Marie Bergquist will remain in custody at the Oregon State Hospital for the time being, but due to state law, he has no choice but to drop the second-degree murder charge she was facing.
Bergquist was arrested Dec. 30, 2019, and was charged with second-degree murder in the death of her mother, Ramona Matthews. Frasier said at the time of her arrest, it was obvious Bergquist was suffering with some form of mental illness. During the investigation, law enforcement learned she had suffered with severe mental health issues for years.
Under state law, in order for someone to be prosecuted for a crime, they must be able to assist in their own defense. If the defendant is unable to assist in their defense, the prosecution must be halted and appropriate mental health care given. The goal is to provide care that will enable the defendant to assist in their defense.
If needed, a defendant can be admitted to the state hospital, but the law limits how long a person can be held in the hospital. In Oregon, that limit is three years for second-degree murder.
In addition, state law requires any detention at the state hospital must stop if it is determined the defendant will never be able to assist in their own defense. In that case, all charges must be dropped with prejudice. That means if in the future, circumstances change and the person can assist in their own defense, charges could be reinstated.
In Bergquist’s case, it was determined shortly after she was arrested that should not assist in her defense. The court the ordered she be sent to the state hospital for treatment.
In July, the state hospital issued an opinion that Bergquist would never be able to assist in her own defense.
Because of the severity of the charges, Frasier asked for a second opinion from a qualified mental health expert. That expert agreed with the state hospital, ruling that Bergquist would never be able to assist in her own defense.
While the law requires Frasier to drop the murder charge, he petitioned the court to have Bergquist labeled an extremely dangerous person with mental illness. Frasier asked the court to admit her to the state hospital under the supervision of the Psychiatry Security Review Board.
Last month, the court granted Frasier’s petition, and Bergquist was committed to the state hospital for two years. The commitment is renewable, and Bergquist can be kept in the hospital as long as she is considered extremely dangerous.
Bergquist was taken back to the state hospital last week, and Frasier has begun the process of dropping the murder charge.
