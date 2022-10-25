A North Bend woman arrested for killing her own mother will not spend any time in prison after it was determined she was too mentally ill to assist in her own defense.

Coos County District Attorney R. Paul Frasier announced Wednesday that Alexis Marie Bergquist will remain in custody at the Oregon State Hospital for the time being, but due to state law, he has no choice but to drop the second-degree murder charge she was facing.

