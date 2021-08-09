A man accused of killing four people during a morning of violence in June has been returned to Coos County to face charges.
Oen Evan Nicholson was returned to Coos County from Wisconsin on Friday morning, seven weeks after he allegedly killed four people in three separate incidents in North Bend.
Nicholson is facing multiple murder charges related to the killings as well as additional charges.
Police allege Nicholson murdered his father by cutting his throat the morning on June 18. That crime occurred at The Mill Casino RV park. As Nicholson attempted to flee the RV park, he ran over Anthony and Linda Oyster, who were walking across the street. Anthony Oyster died at the scene and Linda Oyster died more than a month later in the hospital.
Nicholson then drove to the Herbal Choices marijuana dispensary, walked inside and started shooting, killing Jennifer L. Davidson.
After buying ammunition in North Bend, Nicholson fled. Police allege he kidnapped a woman in Lane County and forced her to drive him to Wisconsin, where he turned himself in to police.
After initially fighting extradition, Nicholson was served with extradition warrants from the governors of Oregon and Wisconsin on July 23. He appeared in court July 26 and indicated he no longer wished to fight extradition. It was then ordered that he be returned to Oregon no later than August 9.
Last week, officers from Coos County traveled to Wisconsin and returned Nicholson to Coos County. He was booked into the Coos County Jail on Friday, and made his first court appearance in front of Judge Martin Stone on Friday afternoon.
