A North Bend man charged with the murder of a Coos Bay woman last week is being held on a $2 million bond on a charge of second-degree murder.
47-year-old Johnny Ray Bohannon was arrested last Thursday after Rebecca Elaine Reeves was found dead in her home on Idaho Drive.
District Attorney Paul Frasier said an autopsy was scheduled on Reeves Tuesday.
"I expect what we'll see based on what I saw at the scene is death by blunt force trauma," Frasier said.
Frasier said he was hoping to present the case to a grand jury Wednesday and to have an indictment before Bohannon's next court hearing June 17.
Frasier said the court will enter a not guilty plea on Bohannon's behalf, as is customary in all Oregon criminal cases.
Frasier said Bohannon came to the Coos Bay Police Department voluntarily the day after the murder, and he was arrested after being talked to by police. The second-degree murder charge carries a maximum sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years.
Frasier said despite what some are saying on social media, a woman known on social media as Bohannon's girlfriend is not a suspect in the case at this time.
"Amber Gallagher is a witness in this case," Frasier said. "I don't have any evidence that would back up me charging to try her with a crime."
Frasier said he has seen some of the comments on social media about the case, but he must rely on evidence.
"If the people out there on social media disagree with me, and they have evidence otherwise, we'd ask that they call the Coos Bay Police Department and tell us what they have," Frasier said.
Frasier and Coos Bay Police Detective Ken Labrousse said the last murder inside the Coos Bay city limits was about four of five years ago. Frasier added that to his knowledge there are only two unsolved murder cases in Coos County.
Those include a killing at Bastendorff Beach three years ago and the murder of a doctor in North Bend last year.
