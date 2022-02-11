A man being held on charges of killing four people during a violent rampage in North Bend last year is hoping to represent himself as his legal case moves toward trial.
Oen Evan Nicholson sent a hand-written letter to Judge Martin Stone in late January, informing the judge he no longer wishes to have legal representation.
"I will be proceeding in my case without the public defender who was assigned to represent me," Nicholson wrote to Judge Stone. "They have already been informed of my decision. I fired them because I have no confidence in them. I respectfully request that you please remove them from this case. I am determined to represent myself in this matter."
The letter was dated January 26 and was received by the court January 27. A hearing on the request was held February 7.
"I will be needing the discovery," Nicholson continued in his letter. "Also, I believe that I should be in clothing such as a suit anytime I am in the courtroom."
After signing the letter, Nicholson added a postscript about potential evidence in the case.
"It has come to my attention that the fifth wheel trailer will no longer be available or preserved as evidence," Nicholson wrote. "I strongly object to this as it still holds potentially valuable information pertinent to my defense."
Police allege Nicholson began a killing spree inside the trailer that was parked at The Mill Casino RV Park, killing his own father inside the trailer in June 2021. As Nicholson fled the scene, he allegedly ran over two people crossing the street, killing one immediately while the other died weeks later.
Police allege Nicholson then drove to the Herbal Choices marijuana dispensary where he walked in a shot a store clerk to death. Nicholson then fled the area in his father's pickup truck.
Two days later, he turned himself in after allegedly kidnapping a woman in Springfield and making her drive across the country to Wisconsin.
He is being held on 12 counts of first degree murder, two counts of failure to perform duties of a driver and two counts of recklessly endangering another person.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In