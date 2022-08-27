Honor Roll
H100

Megan Farmer named to Pacific University dean's list

Megan Farmer of North Bend has been named to the Spring 2022 dean's list at Pacific University in Oregon. The dean's list recognizes undergraduate students in Pacific's colleges of arts & sciences, business and education who earn a grade-point average of at least 3.70 and complete 12 or more graded credit hours.

0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

What are your plans for Labor Day?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments