Megan Farmer named to Pacific University dean's list
Megan Farmer of North Bend has been named to the Spring 2022 dean's list at Pacific University in Oregon. The dean's list recognizes undergraduate students in Pacific's colleges of arts & sciences, business and education who earn a grade-point average of at least 3.70 and complete 12 or more graded credit hours.
Pacific University serves nearly 4,000 students in undergraduate, graduate and professional programs in the arts and sciences, business, education, optometry and health professions. Committed to inspiring students to think, care, create, and pursue justice in the world, Pacific offers a transformational liberal arts foundation paired with meaningful professional preparation. Pacific is the No. 1 private research university in the Northwest, with campuses in Forest Grove, Hillsboro, Eugene, and Woodburn.
Brooks graduates from University of Wyoming
Savannah Brooks of Bandon receives a bachelor of science degree from the University of Wyoming.
The University of Wyoming provides quality undergraduate and graduate programs to 12,249 students from all 50 states and 88 countries. Established in 1886, UW is a nationally recognized research institution with accomplished faculty and world-class facilities. Offering 200 areas of study, UW provides an environment for success. A low student/faculty ratio allows for individual instruction and attention, and undergraduates often participate in cutting-edge research projects.
Domenighini named to president's list at Western New England University
Coquille resident, Morgan Domenighini has been named to Western New England University's president's list for the Spring 2022 semester.
Domenighini, who is working toward a BA in creative writing, is one of over 250 students who achieved this mark of academic excellence. Students are named to the president's list for achieving a semester grade point average of 3.80 or higher.
Western New England University is a private, nationally ranked, comprehensive institution with a focus on preparing work-ready and world-ready graduates. Founded in 1919 in Springfield, Massachusetts as a division of Northeastern College, WNE's 215-acre suburban campus serves more than 3,700 students, including over 2,500 full-time undergraduates. Students come from 39 U.S. states and territories and 23 countries. Of 45,104 living alumni, 30% remain within the region, residing in the four Western Massachusetts counties and northern Connecticut.
