On August 27, 2023, around 12:51 pm, Coos County Dispatch received a 911 call for a male who had possibly drown at Laverne County Park on Fairview Road. Deputy M.R. Smith immediately responded.

Upon his arrival, Deputy Smith spoke with Ambulance personnel and found that a 20-year-old male had been placed in the ambulance and was not breathing. Life-saving efforts were ongoing, and he was being transported to the Coquille Valley Hospital.

