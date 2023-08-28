On August 27, 2023, around 12:51 pm, Coos County Dispatch received a 911 call for a male who had possibly drown at Laverne County Park on Fairview Road. Deputy M.R. Smith immediately responded.
Upon his arrival, Deputy Smith spoke with Ambulance personnel and found that a 20-year-old male had been placed in the ambulance and was not breathing. Life-saving efforts were ongoing, and he was being transported to the Coquille Valley Hospital.
The 20-year-old male was pronounced deceased at Coquille Valley Hospital at 2:28 pm.
While this incident has been determined to be an accident, the victim's name and other information are being withheld pending confirmation of proper family notification and the conclusion of a complete investigation.
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank those on the scene who assisted with CPR while awaiting the arrival of emergency personnel.
The loss of this young man saddens us and we wish his family and friends our deepest condolences.
