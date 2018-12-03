COOS COUNTY — A vehicle accident is causing a 20 minute traffic delay this morning.
According to www.tripcheck.com, the accident happened 1 mile east of U.S. Highway 101 on Oregon Route 42. The crash is only impacting the westbound lane.
"It happened at the junction of 42 and Highway 101," said Deputy Gabriel Fabrizio, public information officer with the Coos County Sheriff's Office, adding that the accident was bad but he didn't have any more information at the time.
