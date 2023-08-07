On August 4th, 2023, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a report of a vehicle crash involving (3) Firefighters from the U.S. Forrest Service, Rouge River – Siskiyou National Forrest Group.
The crash occurred one mile south of Powers on the National Forrest (NF) 3300 Road. The three Firefighters involved were on-duty moving fire equipment but not currently assigned to an active fire detail.
As a result of the crash, Wildland Firefighter Benjamin C. Sapper (21) of Colorado passed away at the scene. The news spread quickly to local fire departments and law enforcement, who put together a touching escort of several emergency vehicles to escort Benjamin to Amling-Schroeder in Coquille. Volunteers from multiple local fire departments have been standing guard over Benjamin day & night until he is transported home to Colorado.
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office is the lead agency investigating the crash, assisted by the Oregon State Police, U. S. Forest Service, and the Powers Police Department.
At this time, the investigation is ongoing. The vehicle's driver is cooperating with the investigation; however, their name will not be released until the analysis of the crash and review are complete. When the investigation is completed, it will be referred to the Coos County District Attorney’s Office for review. The Sheriff’s Office estimates the investigation will take approximately two weeks.
Our hearts go out to Benjamin’s family, co-workers, and friends. Please keep them all in your thoughts as they go through this difficult time.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In