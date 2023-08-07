On August 4th, 2023, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a report of a vehicle crash involving (3) Firefighters from the U.S. Forrest Service, Rouge River – Siskiyou National Forrest Group.

The crash occurred one mile south of Powers on the National Forrest (NF) 3300 Road. The three Firefighters involved were on-duty moving fire equipment but not currently assigned to an active fire detail.

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

Now that it is legal, will you pump your own gas?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments