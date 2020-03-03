COQUILLE — As the result of a car accident in Coquille on Saturday evening the Coast Guard Sector North Bend assisted in the MEDEVAC of a 6-year-old.
The accident at Highway 42 and West Central happened around 6 p.m. The young girl, in critical condition was transported over 150 miles to Oregon Health and Sciences University in Portland by a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter.
Details of the accident are still under investigation.
