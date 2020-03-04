COQUILLE — Six-year-old Madelyn Sokol has died as the result of injuries of a traumatic brain injury from a car accident that happened Saturday evening, Feb. 29.
The accident, a head on Collision at Highway 42 and West Central happened around 6 p.m., according to authorities. Two passengers in the first vehicle were transported, treated and released. In the second vehicle where Madelyn was a passenger, The driver, Madelyn's mothers, and her 4 year-old son were treated for minor injuries. Unfortunately, Madelyn’s injuries were more severe, and she was transported by Coast Guard helicopter to the Oregon Health Sciences University in Portland. She later died from her injuries.
The Coos County Crash Team led by District Attorney Paul Frasier was called to the scene and the investigation continues on the cause of the crash.
Several agencies responded to the scene, including the Coquille, Coos Bay and North Bend police departments, Oregon State Police, Coos County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Coast Guard.
A Go Fund Me page was started to help the Sokol family with medical expenses.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In