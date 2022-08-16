ODFW is looking for two hunter representatives to serve on the Access and Habitat Program’s Southwest Region Council. Positions are voluntary.

The Southwest region covers Douglas, Coos, Curry, Jackson, and Josephine counties and applicants should live or work in these counties. Council members participate in up to four public meetings yearly in various communities in this region.

0
0
0
0
0



Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments