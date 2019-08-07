NORTH BEND — Above Dental, located on 2070 Virginia Ave., is offering free dental services to folks at its North Bend facility Friday.
The annual event, which is open to people 18 years or over, will be serving patients on a first come, first serve basis. The services provided will include free extractions, fillings and cleanings. Each person is limited to one service.
“It’s a very cool, satisfying day,” said Jodi Peck, the director of operations at Above Dental. “It’s really nice to see everyone come together to help.”
Last year, the office was able to see about 150 patients, she said. This year, the staff, which is led by owner and dentist Dr. Devin Brice, who is also providing all the funds to pay for the services, is hoping to treat as many as 200 people.
“Most of the team at Above Dental is from Coos County, and we are all grateful for the great community we live in,” said Dr. Brice in a press release. “Our whole team looks forward to our annual Free Dental Day all year long to give back to the community we have been a part of for so many years.”
Registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. with services beginning at 8 a.m. The event is expected to go on until about 5 p.m. For anyone looking for more information, visit Above Dental’s website or call its office at 541-756-1576.