NORTH BEND — Every year after Halloween, Above Dental holds an event that helps reduce cavities and benefits troops overseas.
“We’ve been doing candy buy back a few years now,” said Michelle Briones, front office team leader at Above Dental. “We get a lot of candy and it makes quite an event.”
This year, the candy buy back begins Friday, Nov. 1, from 1 to 4 p.m. For the first time, it is being held a second day on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“People can drop candy off at the North Bend location and that candy gets sent to our troops,” Briones said.
Above Dental is able to send the candy through Operation Gratitude. The child that donates the most candy also gets $125, as well as $125 donated to the charity of their choice. The two runner-ups win $50, though is limited to one child per family.
“It’s an exciting event and lessons the candy everyone eats,” Briones said. “I’m sure the troops appreciate it and it’s nice to see people do something good. Everyone is excited to help, but mostly because they get paid for their hard work trick or treating,” she laughed.