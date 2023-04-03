Coos County nonprofits and community organizations are invited to a free half-day workshop on The ABCs of Grant Writing! Geared toward those new to grant writing, workshop topics include:- Getting set up for success
- Finding the right grantors
- Finding the right grantors
- Building your project budget
- Tacking an application
The Coos County workshop will be held at Coos Bay Public Library on Wednesday, April 19, from 1-4 p.m., and participants are encouraged to attend a free networking lunch (noon-1 p.m., prior to the workshop).
Coos County nonprofits or community organizations may register up to two people per organization (ideally, a board member and the grant writer for your organization). Preference will be given to agencies/organizations working in the UWSWO focus areas of health, education, and financial stability.
A duplicate workshop will be held at Chetco Community Public Library on Wednesday, April 19 (10 a.m.-2 p.m.).
Workshops will be led by Annie Donnelly. These workshops are sponsored through a grant from Wild Rivers Coast Alliance and are presented in partnership with Chetco Community Public Library and Coos Bay Public Library.
