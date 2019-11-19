Aaron Prince, son of Mike and Katie Prince entered the Boy Scouting program in September 2012 after completing the Cub Scouting program after earning its highest award, the Arrow of Light. As a Boy Scout he earned a total of 29 merit badges, eight more than required for earning his Eagle Scout badge, the highest award in the Boy Scout program.
In the Boy Scout program he attended numerous overnight camping trips as well as several week long summer camp trips. He participated in many service projects and in several leadership positions including being the Senior Patrol for the troop for Troop 9 in Coos Bay. In addition to his involvement in the troop he was also elected into the Order of the Arrow, Boy Scouting’s honor program.
For his Eagle Scout project he planned, constructed, and installed a park bench for those hiking on the Millicoma Hiking trail. Completing the project required the use of 11 hours of Aaron’s time, as well as the assistance of 10 hours from four assistants.
Aaron is currently a senior in Marshfield High School and has been involved in the cross country team where he just earned the opportunity to participate in the state meet. He has also been the manager for the high school KMHS radio program.
On completing high school he plans on entering a community college or a trade school where he plans on becoming a electrical lineman.
The following short story is how Aaron answered the question, What does Scouting mean to me?
"Scouting to me means being prepared for life. In Scouts I have learned very valuable skills such as leadership, knot tying, wilderness survival, how to read a map, and many other important life skills.
"Ways Scouting has benefited me is with the work ethic I developed through scouting. It has helped me learn to perceive and manage my time which helped me through school. It helped me to earn a summer job and through group activities and learning to be a leader helped me advance in my job and work well with others."