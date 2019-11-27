PORTLAND — AAA projects more than 55 million Americans (16.8 percent of the population) will kick off the holiday season with a trip of 50 miles or more away from home this Thanksgiving, a 2.9 percent increase over last year. About 748,000 Oregonians will head over the river and through the woods.
2019 Thanksgiving travel projections
The 2019 holiday weekend will see the highest Thanksgiving travel volume since 2005 when 58.6 million traveled. This year, 1.6 million more people are taking to the nation’s roads, skies, rails and waterways compared to last year. The Thanksgiving holiday travel period is defined as Wednesday, Nov. 27 through Sunday, Dec. 1.
“A strong economy is driving this second-highest Thanksgiving travel volume on record. Most will drive to their holiday destinations to enjoy a turkey feast with family and friends, although all modes of travel are showing big jumps compared to last year,” says Marie Dodds, public affairs director for AAA Oregon/Idaho. “This is the 11th consecutive year of rising travel volume for the holiday.”
Pacific Region also sees boost
In the Pacific region (Washington, Oregon, California, Alaska and Hawaii), 9.5 million travelers (17.6 percent of the population) are expected to travel for the holiday weekend, an increase of 3.4 percent compared to last year. About 748,000 Oregonians will travel.
Quick stats
• Road trip ready: 89 percent of all travelers – 49.3 million – are planning a Thanksgiving road trip, an increase of 2.8 percent over last year. In Oregon, roughly 643,000 will drive.
• Busy skies: Air travel will see the biggest increase in travel volume at 4.6 percent with 4.4 million flying. Busiest travel days are Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving. Expect long security lines.
• Arrive at the airport two hours before your domestic flight and three hours before your international flight.
• Airfare costs more: Consumers will pay 7 percent more over last year. Average ticket price is $491 roundtrip for tickets purchased by Oct. 27. Surprisingly, AAA finds procrastinators can get some of the best pricing although availability will be limited.
• Alternate travel: Travel by trains and other modes (including buses and cruises) is up 1.4 percent to 1.49 million travelers.
• Fueling up: Gas prices are similar to last year.
• Spendy car rentals: Rates are up 20 percent from last year at $75 per day.
• Hotel costs show modest increases or decreases, depending on the property.
• Heaviest traffic expected Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon/evening. Some highways could see delays of nearly four times over the normal trip.
• AAA to the Rescue: AAA will rescue 368,000 drivers nationally and about 7,500 in Oregon. Dead batteries, lockouts and flat tires are the top three issues.
• Anaheim, Seattle and Las Vegas are top 3 destinations for AAA Oregon members. Favorite regional destinations are central Oregon, the Oregon Coast and British Columbia.