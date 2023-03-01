Mother Nature brought a surprise to the Oregon Coast last week as a once-in-a-decade storm dropped inches of snow over all of Coos County, with three to four inches of snow recorded all the way to Oregon’s beaches.
The snow and extreme low temperatures led to hazardous road conditions, which forced all local schools to close Thursday and Friday. The winter weather also caused havoc on local businesses with many closing and others opening late.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In