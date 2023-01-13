Sheriff's Office
It was a week of change at the Coos County Sheriff’s Office last week as longtime Sheriff Craig Zanni completed his final term in office and newly-elected Sheriff Gabe Fabrizio was sworn into office. Left, Zanni, right, swears in Fabrizio before the board of commissioner’s meeting as new Commissioner Rod Taylor looks on. Right, District Attorney R. Paul Frasier presents Zanni with an award from the state, recognizing his years in office.

