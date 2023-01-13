It was a week of change at the Coos County Sheriff’s Office last week as longtime Sheriff Craig Zanni completed his final term in office and newly-elected Sheriff Gabe Fabrizio was sworn into office. Left, Zanni, right, swears in Fabrizio before the board of commissioner’s meeting as new Commissioner Rod Taylor looks on. Right, District Attorney R. Paul Frasier presents Zanni with an award from the state, recognizing his years in office.
The World's Latest E-Edition
Online Poll
Are you keeping your New Year's resolutions?
You voted:
The World's Latest E-Edition
Trending Now
Articles
- U.S. 101 landslide: one lane expected open Friday
- Coos Bay extends moratorium on flag policy
- The World's E-edition for 1-13-23
- Fatal Crash - HWY 42 - Douglas County
- Letter: What a start
- Garage fire in the Libby district of Coos Bay
- As Legislature returns, Tina Kotek steps up to the plate
- Photos: Landslide south of Port Orford prompts long closure on U.S. 101
- Police Blotter
- A time of change at the sheriff’s office
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Now
Articles
- U.S. 101 landslide: one lane expected open Friday
- Coos Bay extends moratorium on flag policy
- The World's E-edition for 1-13-23
- Fatal Crash - HWY 42 - Douglas County
- Letter: What a start
- Garage fire in the Libby district of Coos Bay
- As Legislature returns, Tina Kotek steps up to the plate
- Photos: Landslide south of Port Orford prompts long closure on U.S. 101
- Police Blotter
- A time of change at the sheriff’s office
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In