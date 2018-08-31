REEDSPORT — Every other Wednesday night, a small group can be seen hauling scuba gear into the Highland Community Pool.
The Bandon Rural Fire District/SORA Dive Team is a small, tight-knit group of men, consisting of only six people. All of them are also volunteer firefighters with the Bandon Fire Department.
Walking into the community pool, the camaraderie can be seen from a pat on the back, grinning faces, or from how relaxed they were standing outside before training began.
“These guys . . . you depend on them for everything because whoever you’re in the water with, if I get in trouble, they are the ones who get me back out,” said Bob Hood, rescue and recovery diver and the team’s chief. He is one of the original dive team members, having stuck with it after it was formed 26 years ago.
Hood is renowned throughout the southern Oregon coast as a hero for having rescued a family in Lakeside back in 2014 and then 6-year-old Isaiah Metzger in 2016 after a family boat rolled on the Umpqua River bar.
“You train with these guys, know their family and personal lives, and when you’re underwater the simple squeeze on the shoulder or arm in the dark is a relief,” Hood said.
The team opened itself up to The World to show how it trains, which is straight out of the U.S. Navy dive manual and U.S. Coast Guard swimmer drills. Hood joked that it is pretty much “legal waterboarding,” to which drill leader of the day, Stephan Pearson, laughed at in agreement.
Though the training is tough, it has also prevented the team from ever having a serious accident since it was established in 1994. Only once was the emergency diver ever sent into the water after a teammate got tangled, but by the time backup got there he had already freed himself.
“Our training curriculum works,” Hood said.
The team trains at the Reedsport pool even though they could also train in North Bend, but prefer the quiet Highland waters because it is less crowded.
“I don’t typically run the drill,” Hood explained. “I do that for one reason specifically, which is the boss isn’t screaming at the guys but suffering just like they are.”
The training lasts approximately 30 minutes, focusing on oxygen deprivation or what the team calls “40/60s.” That is 40 seconds underwater, followed by 60 seconds of recovery.
“That’s if we’re lucky,” Hood said. “The idea is to push yourself. You’ll surface, then you’re told 15 seconds and underwater again or to swim a lap fast. This is for if you have the emergency and something’s gone horribly wrong for us, then we’ll have been through this part of being stressed, out of breath and tired. This training is what carries you through.”
Pearson joined the team eight years ago and is known for running strenuous workouts. As he explained it, these Wednesday trainings build stamina and push members as hard as possible. Sometimes when the team has been underwater for 40 seconds and resurface, he will tell them the recovery is only 10 seconds.
That night, as more time passed and the members became fatigued, gasps for air audible in the otherwise empty indoor pool, Pearson would call out shorter and shorter recovery times.
“We’ve had a lot of easy dive calls, but I want us to be trained to the best of our abilities,” Pearson said.
During the training, he and Hood also competed for who could last the longest underwater. Those 40 seconds under are spent gliding along the bottom of the pool to one end and back. Each time, from start to finish, Hood stayed underwater longest. As he explained it, he pushes himself harder because as chief he wants to be an example.
Pearson also had the team practice hauling victims through the water and conducted team-building exercises, which had the team tired by the end.
“This is all cardio,” Hood said. “Each time, before going under, I clear as much air as I can, in and out, and most of us run. A lot of times with that gear on, you’re towing someone, like a body or a huge cable, and it’s hard. Stephan and I had to move a cable 150 feet before, so this training is about endurance.”
The training also filters out new members who aren’t up to the task of rescue and recovery diving. However, it is also what helps create their bond.
“For me, we get a team member and work in the pool, see them over a three or four month period and what we do usually unmasks any issues,” Hood said. “You strike a bond, you work with the guy, go on cases with them, and see them in the hardest time and in the best of times.”
Danger in the water
Of course, if the training doesn’t break the weak, then the job does. For Hood, he weighs 160 pounds but once he puts all of the gear on, he ends up carrying over 300 pounds in an ocean that can see temperatures around 49 degrees in the winter and as low as 34 degrees in the lakes.
But as Hood put it, most don’t end up staying because of the cold and dark found in local waters.
“Most of our missions aren’t glory calls,” Hood said. “It is getting a car out of the river with a body in it in the middle of the night. We look for guns, cars, drowned victims, and do a rescue from time to time.”
But the team’s work is made up of 90 percent recovery and 10 percent rescue, and every call is dangerous.
Ted Ross has been with the team for three years and 10 months, but has been friends with Hood for much longer. Though he is the newest member, he didn’t mince words when it came to describing the danger that comes with the job.
“Typically there’s four or five occupations that are fairly hazardous, including a police officer, fire fighter, logger,” Ross said. “But we operate in absolute unforgiving, zero tolerance situations. When you’re underwater with zero visibility, when you can’t see your hands or the dirt and flashlights aren’t useful, you’re working around a submerged car that’s not anchored and is bouncing in the current, you can’t make a mistake.”
As a firefighter with the Bandon Fire Department, Ross has been in tight situations just in that line of work, but as a diver has realized that if you make any mistake, “you die,” he said.
“There is no, ‘well, I screwed that up, I’ll do it different next time,’” he said. “The people on the team have to be aware of what they’re risking, and the chief has to make decisions based on gain and loss.”
Hood has spoken about weighing gain and loss with The World before, where he looks at if it’s worth risking his men on a submerged car or a person who is already lost.
“These guys have families, they are brothers to me and I’m responsible for them,” Hood said. “I have to decide if the risk is worth it.”
When it is, like when Isaiah Metzger was in the water and a diver had to move, Hood went in first while the rest of the team was still on its way.
“I was able to do that though because I knew my team would move heaven and earth to get to me,” Hood said.
Inside the brotherhood
The team leans on each other most when things go sideways.
As Hood explained it, the team can go anywhere from three to five months without a call and then have five in a month.
In the winter of 2016, between seven and eight vessels overturned. The team responded to the Patty AJ, which rolled in the bay and trapped its captain inside. Hood and the team were called out by the U.S. Coast Guard to try and recover the captain, but after two attempts had to make the call that it was too dangerous for his men.
“Then you look at Lakeside in 2014, where we were so excited because we just saved a baby, a kid and a grandmother, but then two days later we’re at a plane crash in Florence, a dual fatal,” Hood said.
Handling the trauma that comes with this varies throughout the team. For Hood, his wife is his counselor, but he also finds relief in running with Ross.
“We will run and have long conversations about how we feel like crap,” Hood said.
Brian Coplin has been a member of the team for almost 11 years, having joined since he was never able to do military service.
“This is my way of doing my duty,” he said. “These guys, myself, will put our lives on the line for each other and it makes it easier to do the job. It doesn’t matter if I have zero visibility, if you’re underwater on a line and it gets hairy, there’s at least two guys right behind you. It doesn’t matter if you get your foot caught because they are right there. This is all volunteer, too. None of us have ever gotten a paycheck for this.”
The team has assisted nearly every local agency, from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, local police departments, and all rural fire departments. The team has responded to missions as far south as Crescent City, as far north as Alsea Bay, as far inland as Grants Pass, and as far off shore as 37 miles.
“This area is surrounded by water, from lakes and rivers to the ocean and bay,” Hood said. “The Coast Guard is the primary rescue, and North Bend Fire has a fantastic rescue boat squad, but we are the subsurface guys. If it’s overturned entrapment, that’s where we get involved, or a subsurface incident.”
The two other members include Captain Brandon Henderson and diver Joe Bauer.
Donations can be made to the team through the Bandon Fire Department. Checks or cash can be mailed to P.O. Box 1467, Bandon, OR, 97411. New recruits are also welcome and needed. To be tested to join email Hood at bob@flyoth.com.
“This is a special group of guys,” Hood said. “These are my brothers.”