The North Bend Ice Skating Rink was transformed into a rockin' concert hall for Saturday's free Saint Patrick's Day Events.
Captain Blue kicked off the fun with a free concert hosted by the City of North Bend. The danceable Rock and Roll band played from 3 to 6 p.m.
Spirit drinks were provided by the Back Alley Pub and Grill and food trucks were on sight including The Muncheria and Papas Doggs. After the event, community members were invited to participate in a Clover Pub Crawl with participating businesses.
