St. Paddys Captain Blue

The Captain Blue band performing.

 Photo By Breeana Laughlin

The North Bend Ice Skating Rink was transformed into a rockin' concert hall for Saturday's free Saint Patrick's Day Events.

Captain Blue kicked off the fun with a free concert hosted by the City of North Bend. The danceable Rock and Roll band played from 3 to 6 p.m.

St Paddys Clancy.jpg

4-year-old North Bend Resident Clancy Hulbert getting down dancing to the rock and roll in the early afternoon during Saturday's events.


0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

Whit the upcoming special district election, are you currently happy with our local government leaders?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments