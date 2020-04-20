COOS BAY — Daniel Graham and Greg Drobot are confident their newest development rising each day along the waterfront in Coos Bay gives people hope.
Hope for the future — that people will be able to safely gather in places like Starbucks or browse the cheese selections and grab a bite to eat at the Face Rock Creamery retail store. A craft beer from 7 Devils Brewing Co. after work with friends will certainly hit the spot.
Those visions are hard to imagine in the middle of the current COVID-19 pandemic that has people staying home, social distancing, restaurants and all but essential retail stores closed, and the economy in a frighteningly fragile state.
But the day will come, hopefully soon, and Coos Bay Village will be ready.
"We like to think of it as a ray of hope for the South Coast," Graham said while on the construction site Friday afternoon.
Graham and Drobot, of GDDG Enterprises LLC, proved their mettle with the creation of The Colony, a condominium project along Beach Loop Drive in Bandon, and the completion and subsequent success of Face Rock Creamery, also in Bandon.
Now, they are not letting the health crisis slow them down. Construction on Coos Bay Village has been underway for several months, with the first building of the multi-use facility going up quickly — a Starbucks coffee shop and drive-through. Trusses were being set Friday and once the building is to the weather, the inside will be finished to Starbucks specs by other contractors.
Next to the Starbucks, the foundation of a retail store for Face Rock Creamery is being framed. The store will feature cheese, wine and cafe options, along with the generous scoops of Umpqua Ice Cream the Bandon store is known for.
Closer to the entrance of the complex will be a Charter Communications office. And 7-Devils Brewing Co., was one of the first businesses to commit. In all, the complex will feature about 73,000 square feet of leaseable space and will also house a number of new offices, including four two-story buildings with an elevator, along with more retail shops, ample parking, open space, common areas and walking paths to enjoy.
Two of the buildings at the center of the development will be over 6,000 square feet and one building is almost 6,500 square feet. The other buildings are between 2,000 and 5,000 square feet each. There will be 278 parking spaces and 10 RV parking spaces.
The project also includes 17,643 square feet of a 14-foot-wide boardwalk that will run the length of the property along the bay and will be a public space for pedestrians and bikers. A dock will be included, also for public use.
A new traffic light on U.S. Highway 101 at Hemlock Avenue will allow safe ingress and egress into the area. The City of Coos Bay is using downtown Urban Renewal funds to help build the new intersection.
For almost 40 years, the former chip processing plant and dock has been an empty concrete lot filled with bunkers, metal cables and other debris. City officials had been planning for years to do something to improve the blighted area, but had no solution on how to fund such a project.
It took more than two years to navigate the permitting process, starting with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as the lead agency, due to the project's proximity to the bay. The city also worked for more than a year with the applicants on construction approval once all the state permits were gathered. The Coos Bay Planning Department gave its approval for construction to begin in December 2018.
Since then, the area has been cleared of its concrete structures and twisted rusted metal and the ground has been filled and compacted. The COVID-19 crisis has slowed construction somewhat, due to the availability of materials and workers, but the project is progressing as expected.
Graham hopes the first few shops in phase one of construction will be open by fall. Phase two is expected to be completed by 2021. Space is still available in the complex, but it is filling up fast.
Graham and Drobot are providing about 70 jobs through local contractors, including a few from Eugene and many from the South Coast.
"We try to use all local people," Graham said.
The area was once dependent on marine-based industries and the developers hope to honor that past. The complex is located next to the Coos History Museum on Front Street, which was once a bustling industrial area of Coos Bay. Board members from the museum have supported the project since its inception.
Nearby is the Marshfield Sun Museum, highlighting the city's newspaper history. Down the street is Front Street Provisioners, a hip stone oven-fired pizza and live music venue. Behind that, along Highway 101 is the former Marshfield Bargain House, now Marshfield Mercantile, which has been owned by the same family for generations. Sause Bros. marine transportation has been in this area of the waterfront for more than 80 years.
Coos Bay Village is on the cutting edge of the revitalization of Front Street, which city officials hope will draw more people to the area to share the city's love affair with the waterfront.
"Greg and I are known for taking on clean-up projects," Graham said. "This property sat for 40 years and we took it on and made it happen. Now we hope to bring something back to Coos Bay that will make a positive difference in the community."
