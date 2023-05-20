Puffin

Volunteer Jacque Maldonado got festive for the puffin viewing party on Saturday, May 13 at the Face Rock Viewpoint in Bandon.

 Photo by Bree Laughlin

The beauty of Bandon beaches brings awe to visitors as soon as they exit their vehicles and breathe in the fresh ocean air.

But an element of that beauty could easily slip by unnoticed.

Tufted Puffin

This tufted puffin was spotted on Face Rock in Bandon on May 12.
SEA nonprofit puffin

Shoreline Education for Awareness volunteers will be helping visitors spot puffins at various times throughout the summer.
0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

What is your favorite summer holiday?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments