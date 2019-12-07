I was born in Riverbank, Calif., on September 25, 1922, to Doyle and Martha Day, and moved many times in California while growing up. I joined the United States Navy in October 1940 at the age of 18. After boot camp I was assigned to the battleship USS West Virginia. In January 1941 I arrived in Hawaii where I was transferred to the light cruiser USS Honolulu. My ship operated out of Pearl Harbor throughout the year doing fleet maneuvers and gun practice. Ralph Engle was my best buddy and we went on liberties together. I still see him twice a year in La Quinta, Calif. Life was good on the cruiser, and I had no homesickness.
On December 7, 1941, I was washing down the deck when suddenly I heard planes overhead firing on ships in Pearl Harbor. Total confusion reigned. One plane released a bomb that hit only 15 feet from where I was standing. It hit the edge of the dock and exploded under water making a large hole in our bow. I was sprayed with oily water, and everyone was running in different directions looking for someone to shoot at. We were tied to the dock and the USS Saint Louis was tied outboard of us. We threw the line loose so she could get underway. Planes were flying over our fantail with torpedoes and our crew was firing shells, which were sometimes landing over in Honolulu. They didn't attack the sub base or the tankers, which probably saved many lives.
During the two weeks following, we stayed in a ready position on board and helped with the wounded and dead as well as cleaning up the many damaged ships. In January 1942 we convoyed ships to Australia, and then sailed on to Alaska and the Aleutian Islands to bombard Japanese bases. The fog was dense and it was bitter cold. We lost two scout planes in the heavy fog. I knew one pilot and one radioman on each plane. I was glad to leave Alaska in September 1942 for the Navy shipyard at Mare Island. There they added new 40mm and 20mm guns to our cruiser, and I had the opportunity to take a short leave.
In November 1942 the USS Honolulu arrived in Guadalcanal and engaged in several battles with the Japanese Navy. I was gun pointer in turret one on the Honolulu. My first encounter with the Japanese was on November 30, 1942, in the battle of Tassafarongao, Guadalcanal. The Japanese torpedoed the cruisers Minneapolis, New Orleans, Pensacola, and North Hampton. The USS Honolulu was the only cruiser to survive the battle even though we lost our entire bow. Other ships in our task force suffered major damage from the Japanese enemy who used Long Lance torpedoes. One observer reported the machine guns were blazing like the Fourth of July off the fo'c'sle deck of the cruiser Honolulu during the 30-minute battle against the incoming sweep of Japanese Zeroes.
In July of 1943 our ship was in the battle of Kolondangara where the bow was blown off again. I didn't have time to think during the action. I just reacted to my training on the gun turret, too busy to be scared. Afterward, while being towed back to Pearl Harbor, I thought I might get a leave for home---but at Pearl we pushed the ship up, replaced the bow, and then back out to the Solomon Islands to continue operations at Guadalcanal. I earned 13 Pacific battle stars, one for each engagement.
In 1944 I was assigned to gunnery school in San Diego, Calif., for four weeks. That gave my wife, Ruth, and me some special time together. I had married Ruth E. Buchanan in Palo Alto, Calif., on October 13, 1942. We met on New Years Eve 1940 in Long Beach, Calif., where Ruth had come to see the Rose Bowl parade. She was a beauty operator in Fresno, Calif., and we corresponded for two years. We were only together five days before I left again for 11 more months of sea duty.
My next assignment was a transfer to the USS Uvalde (AKA-88) for moving supplies and landing troops in the south seas of the Pacific, the Dutch East Indies, Philippines, and Okinawa. I was placed as Gun Captain on the 40mm gun turret. During this time we survived several Japanese suicide attacks. On Easter Sunday, D-Day, April 1, 1945, we were at Okinawa. A Japanese plane hit a ship just 100 yards from us as we we firing all our anti-aircraft guns. The landing of our troops was unopposed as the Japanese moved to higher ground in the hills.
In 1946, after the war, I traveled on to China, then to Japan, and back to China to aid the Chinese General in their Civil War. I came home in December 1946 and was discharged in February 1947 as a Gunner's Mate First Class.
Since then I established, operated and retired from an agricultural pesticide business, while building two homes for my family. Ruth and I have a son, two daughters and grandchildren. My seven years of service taught me many things. First it provided me with a job and career during the Depression and secondly, after being in battles and seeing so many lives lost, it is obvious to me that war only leads to more wars. We cannot change the world, and if we could, war is not the way!
(Russell E. Day, 97, passed away Nov. 13, 2019, leaving behind his wife Ruth, son Donald, daughters Randa and Joyce and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was one of the Greatest Generation and will be missed by many.)