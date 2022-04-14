When Linda Talbert joined the Army in 1972, she never imagined how it would impact her life decades later.
In fact, Talbert joined the Army for the simplest reason imaginable.
“To get away from home,” she said with a laugh. “That’s the truth.”
For three years, Talbert served as a clerk in the Army before getting out and beginning a venture that took her to Las Vegas and eventually in 2004, to Coos Bay.
In 2004, she purchased a small home on North 14th Street and one of the first things she did was pay to put a 30-year roof on it. Since then, she has enjoyed her home, spending a lot of time outdoors gardening and with her dog, Precious.
Several years ago, Talbert decided she wanted to enclose her front and back porches, so she hired a local man to do the work. Using most of her savings, she paid up front and the man went to work, enclosing the back porch with walls and a roof. The same work was scheduled in the front yard, when problems began to arise.
First, the back porch collapsed due to poor craftsmanship and later, the city of Coos Bay shut down the project because the man never received permits to do work. When the porch collapsed and Talbert was forced to have the construction in the front removed, it damaged her roof more than she could have imagined.
Three years ago, Talbert noticed when it rained water was leaking into her home. Over time, the leaks got worse.
“It started to rain on the inside of here,” Talbert said, pointing to the front wall of her home. “It wasn’t flooding or anything, but it got wet inside.”
With most of her money gone due to the failed porch project, Talbert tried to find help, mostly to no avail. She finally turned to the VA to see if something could be done to help a vet.
“I’m a vet and I went where vets go to get help,” Talbert said. “They gave me Operation Rebuild Hope’s name, and I contacted them.”
The North Bend nonprofit, Operation Rebuild Hope has a mission of helping veterans facing homelessness. While Talbert had a home, her failing roof was putting her at risk of losing it.
After working with Talbert for close to a year, Operation Rebuild Hope decided to replace her roof, and last week, workers with Against the Grain Roofing showed up to do the work.
“It’s been a heck of a year,” Talbert said Thursday. “It’s been raining in my house.”
As she and Precious watched the workers Thursday, Talbert said she appreciated what Operation Rebuild Hope has done.
“I’m grateful for the help,” Talbert said. “I spent all my money doing this (the porch). So I had to get help. I didn’t want to get help, but I had to.”
And Talbert said the workers with Against the Grain Roofing have been amazing.
“These guys doing the roof are so nice,” she said. “They are doing things they don’t have to do.”
With her finished roof just days away, Talbert said she was thrilled to get her home back.
“Happy, happy, happy,” she said when asked how she feels. “I feel so much better.”
Talbert said serving in the Army in the 1970s was a great choice, even if it had never led to a new roof.
“It’s impacted my life altogether,” she said.
